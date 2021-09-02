Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:58 PM
Published 9:43 PM

Pedestrian suffers severe injuries after being struck by vehicle in Cathedral City

MGN

Police have shut down a stretch of Ramon Road in Cathedral City following a major injury crash Thursday night.

Commander Julio Luna of the Cathedral City Police Department confirmed that a pedestrian sustained severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Ramon Road. P

Police have shutdown westbound Ramon Rd from La Paloma to Landau Boulevard. Luna said the roadway is expect to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. 

There was no further information available on the crash at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Local News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content