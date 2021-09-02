Pedestrian suffers severe injuries after being struck by vehicle in Cathedral City

News

Police have shut down a stretch of Ramon Road in Cathedral City following a major injury crash Thursday night.

Commander Julio Luna of the Cathedral City Police Department confirmed that a pedestrian sustained severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Ramon Road. P

Police have shutdown westbound Ramon Rd from La Paloma to Landau Boulevard. Luna said the roadway is expect to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

There was no further information available on the crash at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.