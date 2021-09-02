Veterans hold fundraiser for Cpl. Hunter Lopez at VillageFest

News

A fundraiser is being held Thursday night for the family of local Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez who was killed in last week's terror attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Veterans from the Palm Springs American Legion Post 519 said whenever a fellow brother or sister in uniform is lost to tragedy they always band together to help however they can.

The American Legion will be collecting money that will go to the Lopez Memorial Fund tonight at Villagefest. The Veterans have a booth set-up on Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs.

The legion has not been directly in contact with the Lopez family about these efforts but says it's just the right thing to do given the tragic situation.

"If you ask any veteran, we're all brothers we're all sisters and it really hits home when a tragedy like this happens and no matter what the circumstances are or what your political feelings are, we all come together for situations like this to honor the fallen and we're honored and proud to do that tonight at VillageFest what we can do for Hunter Lopez and his family," said Lee WIlson Jr., a historian at the American Legion.

VillageFest starts at 7 p.m. and the veterans say they'll be passing out flags and honoring Cpl. Lopez throughout the night.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will have more on the fundraiser tonight at 10 p.m. on Fox 11 and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.