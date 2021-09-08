Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty to play at 2021 BNP Paribas Open

News

Top tennis performers like Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty will be in the Coachella Valley to take part in the BNP Paribas Open from October 4 through the 17th.

Djokovic is looking for his record-setting sixth BNP Paribas Open title.

Ash Barty will be looking to capture her first-career title in the desert, after capturing five singles titles so far.

Everyone attending the tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will be required to provide proof of vaccination.

FROM BNP PARIBAS

An exciting lineup of ATP Top 10 players will join Djokovic in looking to make waves in Tennis Paradise.

2021 Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev (World No. 2), 2021 French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas (World No. 3), 2020 US Open finalist and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev (World No. 4), 2021 Monte Carlo finalist Andrey Rublev (World No. 7) and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini (World No. 8) will be in search of their maiden BNP Paribas Open title this October.

On the women’s side, 2021 Madrid Open champion and defending BNP Paribas Open doubles champion Aryna Sabalenka (World No. 2), 2021 Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova (World No. 4), Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina (World No. 5), 2020 Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin (World No. 6) and 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova (World No. 9) will have their sights set on a first-career singles victory in the desert.

Defending Champion Bianca Andreescu (World No. 7) will make her long-awaited return to the desert on the heels of an impressive run to the Round of 16 in New York. In 2019, Andreescu captured the attention of the tennis world by becoming the first-ever female wild card to win in Indian Wells.

The 2021 BNP Paribas Open will welcome players and fans from around the world to Tennis Paradise, highlighting the idyllic and majestic beauty of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, as well as the incredible offerings that make the tournament one of the world’s most alluring and enjoyable sporting events.