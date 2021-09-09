No. 2 Georgia hosts UAB in home opener after beating Clemson

News

By The Associated Press

No. 2 Georgia is hosting UAB in its home opener after a huge win over Clemson to start the season. The 10-3 triumph pushed the Bulldogs up three spots in this week’s AP poll. Only defending national champion Alabama is ahead of Georgia in the rankings. Despite a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, this will mark the first full-capacity game at Sanford Stadium since the 2019 season. UAB opened the season with a 31-0 rout of FCS school Jacksonville State. The Blazers are facing Georgia for the first time since 2006.