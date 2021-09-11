Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs

News

The California Highway Patrol said that one man was killed early Saturday morning on Palm Drive, north of Varner Road, in Desert Hot Springs.

Officials said that just after midnight, a woman stopped a sedan near the right shoulder of Varner Road. They said that a man, who was a passenger in the car, got out and walked around to the driver's side.

Officers said that was when he was hit by a Nissan pickup truck, which sped off.

The driver of the pickup was later found and arrested for possible DUI.

The man died from his injuries at the scene.

Officers said that the crash remains under investigation.