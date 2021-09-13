Driver suspected of killing Isaiah Ortega-Dage arrested for possible DUI

News

The community is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Isaiah Ortega-Dage.

The California Highway Patrol said that Ortega-Dage was killed early Saturday morning on Palm Drive, north of Varner Road, in Desert Hot Springs.

Officials said that just after midnight, a woman stopped a sedan near the right shoulder of Varner Road. They said that a man, now identified as Ortega-Dage, who was a passenger in the car, got out and walked around to the driver's side.

Officers said that was when he was hit by a Nissan pickup truck, which sped off.

The driver of the pickup was was arrested at the intersection of TwoBunch Palms Trail and Palm Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m., about an hour after allegedly killing Isaiah Ortega-Dage, according to the CHP.

Ortega-Dage died from his injuries at the scene.

Shadow Hills High School, which Ortega-Dage attended and played football at, issued a press release paying tribute to him:

"The Shadow Hills Knights football family has lost one of their own. Isaiah’s years at Shadow Hills were the years that the foundation of our football program was being laid. The Knights of those days played a big part in building the culture of Shadow Hills Athletics. Isaiah played a huge role in that culture and was an exemplary student-athlete. He was a Knight through and through and he will be missed. We mourn with his family during these trying times and we plan to honor his legacy as our football season moves forward."

