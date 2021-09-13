Shadow Hills High School teacher dies over the weekend

News

Students at Shadow Hills High School in Indio gathered to remember a teacher who has died.

Chris Trujillo, an English teacher at the school, died over the weekend, Mary Perry, spokesperson for the Desert Sands Unified School District, confirmed.

Our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy. We truly feel blessed and honored that Chris Trujillo was a part of our Knights family! 💜 pic.twitter.com/iYEDqINvga — Shadow Hills High (@SHHSASB) September 14, 2021

There was no word on what the cause of Trujillo's passing was.

On Monday, students led a memorial for Trujillo

Student led memorial for one of our fallen Knights - Mr. Trujillo. He had a love of literature as an English teacher. To quote from one of his favorites from Joseph Campbell’s, “The Hero with a Thousand Faces”… pic.twitter.com/yXolzMdZkm — SHHS Principal (@shhs_principal) September 14, 2021

It's been a time of mourning for the Shadow Hills High School staff and students as this marks the second death involving the school.

On Saturday, a former Shadow Hills athlete Isaiah Ortega-Dage, 23, was killed in a hit and run crash in Desert Hot Springs. The driver of the vehicle was later arrested and faces DUI charges.

New Story: Honoring Isaiah Ortega-Dage https://t.co/PMJD1oqqHJ — Shadow Hills High School Athletics (@AthleticsSHHS) September 11, 2021

Ortega-Dage graduated from Shadow Hills in 2015. He leaves behind a baby girl.

A GoFundMe page to support Ortega-Dage's family. Click here to visit that page