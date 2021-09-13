Skip to Content
Shadow Hills High School teacher dies over the weekend

Christopher Trujillo
Shadow Hills High School
Christopher Trujillo

Students at Shadow Hills High School in Indio gathered to remember a teacher who has died.

Chris Trujillo, an English teacher at the school, died over the weekend, Mary Perry, spokesperson for the Desert Sands Unified School District, confirmed.

There was no word on what the cause of Trujillo's passing was.

On Monday, students led a memorial for Trujillo

It's been a time of mourning for the Shadow Hills High School staff and students as this marks the second death involving the school.

On Saturday, a former Shadow Hills athlete Isaiah Ortega-Dage, 23, was killed in a hit and run crash in Desert Hot Springs. The driver of the vehicle was later arrested and faces DUI charges.

Ortega-Dage graduated from Shadow Hills in 2015. He leaves behind a baby girl.

A GoFundMe page to support Ortega-Dage's family. Click here to visit that page

Jesus Reyes

