Palm Springs Police ask for community’s help finding missing man with health issues
The Palm Springs Police Department has released a photo of a missing man last seen Tuesday evening.
Ramon Godinez Sanchez was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. in the area of the 3600 block of N Sunrise Way in Palm Springs.
Police say Sanchez is at risk due to health and mental issues.
Sanchez was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, grey pants, and brown sandals.
If you have seen Sanchez or have any information on his whereabouts, call Palm Springs Police at (760) 323-8116.
