I-10 Tune-Up: Highway Hazards are plenty for motorists not fully aware

Anyone who’s driven Interstate 10 through the Banning and Beaumont area recently knows the road is narrow, rough, and can be a real challenge.

“Just going on the freeway is dangerous sometimes,” said a motorist Elizabeth Farias.

Interstate 10 is used by millions of vehicles to transport goods and people through the Coachella Valley and southern California.

Caltrans is working to improve your ride along the corridor through Cabazon, Banning, and Beaumont with its 210 million dollar I-10 Tune-Up project.

The 2 ½ year project started in February of 2019. Workers are now rehabbing freeway lanes in both directions, plus the freeway on and offramps along this 20 mile stretch of freeway.

The project is one of more than 100 projects currently underway in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties funded by SB 1 state gas tax money, according to Caltrans spokesperson, Terri Kasinga.

It’s being completed in 3 phases first working on eastbound fixes, then switching to the westbound direction.

"Speed is our number one issue right now." Matt napier, California Highway Patrol

Police admit too many drivers aren’t paying enough attention to the road conditions, and their speed, and are ending up in trouble.

Talking with the CHP, I-team investigator Jeff Stahl said, “So complacency is the big problem?” Matt Napier of the CHP Beaumont office said, “Absolutely. Complacency and speed. Speed is our number one issue right now.”

Crews have also built several temporary “crossover lanes” in the construction area. The traffic diversion creates a workspace by shifting one lane of cars to the freeway’s other side using temporary concrete barricades through the center median. But they can also be confusing but allow for more traffic lanes to remain open.

