Two people killed in solo vehicle crash on I-10 west of Highway 62 exit

News

Two people have been killed in a solo vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 west of Highway 62 near Whitewater.

The crash was reported at approximately 4:55 p.m.

Fatality Traffic Collision - 4:55 pm EB I-10 west of Hwy 62, near Whitewater. Solo vehicle traffic collision off the roadway. 2 confirmed fatalities. #HighwayIC pic.twitter.com/P1Ez9IIUBa — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 25, 2021

There was no word on any additional injuries at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.