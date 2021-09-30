Fallen officers Vega & Zerebny to be honored at 5th annual commemoration ceremony

News

Fallen Palm Springs police officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny will be honored by family, friends, co-workers, and the community during special 5th annual commemoration ceremony.

Officers Vega & Zerebny were killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 8, 2016.

A commemoration ceremony will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 8 at 169 N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. The public is invited to attend as Vega and Zerebny's sacrifice is remembered and honored.

Vega, 63, was a veteran cop who was killed just months before he was set to retire after 35 years of service, five years past his retirement eligibility. He had planned to retire in 2018. Vega had eight children, 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Zerebny, 27, had been with the department for 18 months and had just returned to duty following maternity leave, having given birth to a daughter, Cora, four months earlier.

Vega and Zerebny were the first Palm Springs police officers killed in the line of duty since Jan. 1, 1962, when Officer Lyle Wayne Larrabee died during a vehicle pursuit. The only other death in the department was that of Officer Gale Gene Eldridge, who was fatally shot on Jan. 18, 1961, while investigating an armed robbery.

Last week, we spoke to an artist who is part of a team creating a mural to honor Vega and Zerebny.