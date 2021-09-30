Palm Springs City Council approves agreement to bring officers back to schools

News

The Palm Springs City Council approved a motion to move forward with an agreement to bring school resource officers (SROs) back into the city's high schools.

The council approved the motion by consensus during Thursday's meeting.

The move does not mean that SROs will immediately return to the campuses of Palm Springs High School and Desert Learning Academy. The Palm Springs Unified School District board of education will still need to make final approval before officers return to district campuses.

The contract for Palm Springs SRO will cost the district approximately $182,220.92, city documents show.

On Wednesday, the Cathedral City council also approved PSUSD's contract to bring SROs back into Cathedral City High School and Mt. San Jacinto Continuation High School.

Cathedral City's contract will cost the district $176,000, according to city documents.

Both contracts will run through June 3, 2022.

SROs contracts for the cities of Desert Hot Springs and Rancho Mirage are still being reviewed. There is no word on when those cities could vote on its contracts.

The armed police officers that are typically on local high school campuses were temporarily removed from schools in the four PSUSD cities earlier this year due to concerns about the disciplinary roles those officers were playing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.