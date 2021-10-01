EB I-10 traffic slowed between Cook & Monterey after train catches on fire

News

A train boxcar caught on fire near the Cook Street exit Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. between Cook Street and Monterey Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol shut down the highway between the two exits and the on-ramp at Cook Street about two hours.

As of 2:30 p.m., the #1 & #2 lanes have been reopened. The #3 lane remains closed.

The city of Palm Desert also announced that Dinah Shore between Monterey and Portola has been shut down until further notice.

CAL FIRE continues to investigate the fire. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.