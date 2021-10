News

Palm Springs Police said that one person suffered minor injuries after a shooting Monday morning.

The shooting happed just after 7 a.m. on the 3400 Block of North Sunrise Way, north of East San Rafael.

Police said that the victim was taken to the hospital. No word yet on the injured person's identity or if there are any suspects.

