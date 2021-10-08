Major disappointment: US economy adds only 194,000 jobs in September

News



CNN, CNNBUSINESS

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America’s economic recovery has hit a roadblock: US employers added only 194,000 jobs in September, another troubling sign that Covid is disrupting the economy.

It marked the second-straight month in which the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected. Jobs growth slowed down dramatically in August.

The unemployment rate declined to 4.8% in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday, down from 5.2% in August.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

