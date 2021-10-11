Light plane crashes into several homes in San Diego County neighborhood; casualties reported

News

A light plane crashed into at least two homes in San Diego County, injuring several and killing at least one person, according to local media reports.

The crash happened at around 12:14 p.m. in the area of 9900 block of North Magnolia Avenue in Santee. Two homes caught on fire following the crash.

According to CBS8 in San Diego, the plane struck a UPS truck, killing the driver. There are also reports of human remains found in a backyard.

The FAA identified the plane as a twin-engine Cessna C340. Fire Chief John Garlow said he believes there were no survivors onboard the plane. At this time there is no word on how many people were on board or the flight's origin or destination.

Two people sustained burn injuries, however there was no word on the severity of the injuries.

The crash happened approximately three blocks from a high school. Administrators of the school put its buildings and grounds into "secure campus" status as a precaution as emergency crews worked to extinguish the structure fires and mitigate other damage caused by the crash, officials said.

We have been given the OK by @SDSOSantee to come out of "Secure Campus". We are now out of a "Secure Campus" Students are being released for lunch or dismissal, if they do not have any other classes today. — Santana High School (@SantanaSultans) October 11, 2021

