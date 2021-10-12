Now Hiring: Bright Event Rentals

News

Every day is a party at Bright Event Rentals and now you can join in on the fun!

"You're going to see our team members smiling, having fun, enjoying what they do waking up in the morning, coming to coming to work, which to them, it's a party coming to party," said Scott Karroll, general manager.

Bright is looking to bring on installers, warehouse associates and supervisors, and dispatchers.

"We're looking for fun, energetic, team-oriented, new team members with high safety standards that are ready to start their career in the special events industry," Karroll said.

Bright said that experience with the care, preparation, and setup of event rental equipment is a plus but not required.

"We hire for culture, we will train the skill set," said. "The event rental industry right now is booming. The need, the desire to get back and meet and have events is huge right now. Our Valley is super busy," Karroll said.

Both full and part-time positions are available.

"We offer competitive wages, we also offer insurance with medical dental vision," Karroll said.

And if you are planning an event of your own, Bright offers employees special discounts on rentals. Bright says that they offer flexible scheduling and are looking for people who are available to work weekends and nights.

"There's definitely the ability to progress in your career. The majority of our team members have over 10 years experience within our organization. People come to bright and they stay upright," Karroll said. "Now is the time to join this fun, energetic industry. What would you rather do than help work on people's life moments, weddings, birthdays, just celebrations, people getting back together and needing,"

To apply visit https://bright.com/careers. You do not need to speak English to apply.