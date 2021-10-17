China’s economy grew 4.9% in the third quarter

By Laura He, CNN Business

China’s economy grew just 4.9% in the third quarter of 2021, the weakest rate of expansion in a year as the country contended with a major energy crunch, supply chain disruptions, and deepening debt woes in its outsized property sector.

The rate of growth from a year ago in the July-to-September period was much slower than the 7.9% year-on-year increase China registered in the second quarter. It’s also the weakest rate since the third quarter of 2020, when GDP also grew 4.9% year-on-year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.