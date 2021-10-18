‘Never lose hope,’ expelled French envoy tells Belarusians

By THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France says its ambassador to Belarus has been ordered out of the country. In a statement Monday, France’s Foreign Minister said that Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste’s departure on Sunday was due to the “unilateral decision” of Belarusian authorities. It added that de Lacoste, who has been in his post since late last year, had not met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to give him copies of his credentials. Local media say the move to kick the ambassador out is linked to the nonrecognition by France, and other European Union countries, of Lukashenko’s re-election in August 2020. Lukashenko claimed a sixth presidential term but the election was marred by widespread voter fraud and considered a sham by Western governments.