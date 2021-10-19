Liverpool edges 10-man Atletico Madrid in five-goal Champions League thriller



Liverpool narrowly edged past 10-man Atletico Madrid in an all-time classic Champions League encounter, as the two sides shared five goals in the Spanish capital.

Strikes from Mo Salah and Naby Keita had given Liverpool an early lead, before a brace from Antoine Griezmann drew Atletico level before half time.

Griezmann was then shown a straight red card early in the second half for a high challenge on Roberto Firmino, but it was Mario Hermoso’s error — inexplicably fouling Diogo Jota — that gifted Liverpool the chance to win it from the penalty spot.

Salah, fresh from his wonder goal against Watford over the weekend, duly obliged and slotted home the deciding goal.

There was still time for yet more drama, as Atletico was awarded a penalty after Jose Maria Gimenez was brought down by Jota.

However, after consulting with VAR, referee Daniel Siebert overturned his original decision much to the dismay of Atleti coach Diego Simeone and 60,000 Atletico fans.

