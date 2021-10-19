SilverRock Resort development project rebranded ‘Talus’

The SilverRock Resort development project will now have a new name. The project will now be known as Talus.

Robert Green, president and CEO of SilverRock Development Co., made the announcement during Tuesday's La Quinta City Council meeting.

The Talus project is set to have two luxury hotels built on the property with more than 300 rooms were planned between both hotels. The hotels are planned to be built on the land that was the original 18th hole.

There were also plans for permanent living options and other amenities.

The project was announced in March 2017, although the project has been in works as far back as 2012.

The hotels were originally scheduled to be finished by Fall 2019, however, that was delayed to 2020 before being delayed again to 2021. A presentation in Aug. 2021 revealed that one hotel is scheduled to be completed in April 2023, while the other is set to be finished in January 2024.

In April 2022, the city of La Quinta issued a notice of default to the developer, Robert Green Company, over project. Robert Green, president and CEO of SilverRock Development Co.

Click Here to Check Out Project Updates

