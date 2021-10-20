Skip to Content
Highway 74 shut down near Palm Desert after vehicle falls over the side

Highway 74 has been shut down at the bottom of the hill near Palm Desert after a vehicle fell off the side of the roadway.

The crash happened at around 1:32 p.m. CAL FIRE confirmed that firefighters found the vehicle approximately 400 feet over the side of Highway 74 with a person trapped inside.

There was no word on the condition of the person. A Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter is on its way to the scene, according to CAL FIRE.

