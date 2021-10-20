Highway 74 shut down near Palm Desert after vehicle falls over the side

Highway 74 has been shut down at the bottom of the hill near Palm Desert after a vehicle fell off the side of the roadway.

The crash happened at around 1:32 p.m. CAL FIRE confirmed that firefighters found the vehicle approximately 400 feet over the side of Highway 74 with a person trapped inside.

TRAFFIC COLLISION OVER THE SIDE - Rptd 1:32 PM. On Hwy 74 near Vista Point, east of Palm Desert. Firefighters are on scene of a single vehicle approximately 400 feet over the side. Firefighters made their way down to the vehicle and located one victim trapped inside. #74IC pic.twitter.com/5neeZBooPv — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) October 20, 2021

There was no word on the condition of the person. A Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter is on its way to the scene, according to CAL FIRE.

