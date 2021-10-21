Schools participating in California Great Shake Out

At 10:21 a.m. Thursday, schools across the Coachella Valley will be participating in the Great Shakeout to prepare for when an earthquake happens.

Desert Sands Unified School District and Coachella Valley Unified School District will be kicking off the drill with an alarm that will simulate an earthquake happening.

From there students and staff with drop, cover, and hold on for about a minute. Students will then make their way outdoors for attendance. Once the all clear is given, everyone will be allowed back into the building to resume classes.

Palm Springs Unified School District said it will be participating in the drills to an extent as it adheres to COVID-19 protocols.

Not only preparing for an earthquake at school, but also making sure family members know what to do when they're home in an earthquake.

Cal Academy of Sciences advises families to prepare ahead of time.

Check for hazards in the home. Identify safe places indoors and outdoors. Educate yourself and family members. Have disaster supplies on hand. Develop an emergency communication plan. Help your community get ready.

These simple steps can go a long way in the event a real earthquake happens.