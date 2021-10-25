2 Polish troops hurt as migrants try forcing Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland say that two soldiers were lightly hurt when a group of some 60 migrants tried to force their way across the border from Belarus. The Border Guards said the troops were treated at a hospital for facial injuries following the events Sunday. European Union members Poland and the Baltic states are facing pressure from people crossing illegally from Belarus. They say the government in Minsk is encouraging the migrants from the Middle East and Africa in order to destabilize the bloc. Poland has built a razor-wire fence on the border and is increasing numbers of guards to prevent crossings.