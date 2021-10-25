Palm Springs police investigating “suspicious death”

The Palm Springs Police Department is currently investigating what it says is a suspicious death that happened sometime around midnight.

Someone at the scene told News Channel 3 his girlfriend was the one who had passed. He did not want to release any other details. Police have been unable to confirm this.

Investigators have been on the scene of South Cherokee Way since they received a call sometime around midnight.

The street has been blocked off from East Palm Canyon Drive.

This street is between the Palm Springs Yacht Club and Oasis Resort.

It's still unclear as to what exactly exactly led investigators to the scene.

Police have only been able to confirm they are investigating a suspicious death.

The coroner was at the scene also.

Stay with KESQ for the latest updates.