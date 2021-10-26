Gradual Warming Trend

Today we enjoyed clear skies and mild temperatures in the upper 70's and low 80's across the Coachella Valley.

While the last impactful system left behind cooler air across the region, high pressure is currently building off the coast. Each day this week should get warmer, with 90's expected for daytime high temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

High pressure will trigger weak Santa Ana winds. Wind speeds are expected to remain light and variable for our area, but dry and warm air will still continue to fill the valley.

Temperatures should drop into the 80's for your Halloweekend. Expect light winds and mild conditions.

KESQ

Cooler temperatures in the low 80's lead us into next week.