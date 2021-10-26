Grocery store employee held at gunpoint makes harrowing escape

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A grocery store employee heading into work over the weekend made a harrowing escape from a gunman during a robbery, police say.

The Asheville Police Department (APD) says on Saturday, Oct. 23, an employee of the Ingles on Merrimon Avenue was walking into work when he was approached from behind by another man. Police say the suspect, who was holding a gun, dragged the employee behind the building and began hitting him in the face. The employee was able to escape and ran off towards the fuel pumps. As he was running, the suspect fired off his gun several times, officials say.

When APD officers responded to the scene at 6:13 a.m. they were unable to locate the suspect who was last seen walking north on Merrimon Avenue, officials say. Police did not release any more specific details about the incident.

A spokesperson for Ingles Markets says the employee who was assaulted is doing fine and that the company is cooperating with APD’s investigation.

Asheville police are asking for help finding the suspect, who has been described as a Black male, tall, thin build, wearing an orange shirt covered up by a black hoodie, blue camouflage pants and wearing a face mask.

If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

