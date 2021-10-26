Mayors of Atlanta, Houston place friendly bet on World Series

By Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner have placed a friendly bet on the winner of the World Series.

Bottoms praised the Atlanta Braves during a video on Instagram Tuesday morning. She described the Braves as a “great community partner” and hinted at “great things” coming up with the Atlanta Braves.

Turner told Bottoms that if the Braves win, not only will he wear a Braves hat and jersey, he will also send Blood Bros. barbecue, H-Town Pils by Saint Arnold Brewing and tamale from Irma’s Tex Mex & More.

Bottoms told Turner that if the Astros win, she will send him peach cobbler from Paschal’s, a case of Cherry Coca-Cola, beer named after the mayor from Best End Brewing Co. and a hammer from Home Depot because Atlanta was baseball legend Hank Aaron played and worked for the Braves.

