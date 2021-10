Some of our local streets are becoming more dangerous when it comes to walking and biking. Nationally, the number of pedestrian crashes is steadily on the rise.

"It’s a very alarming problem," said Victor Yepollo, a local pedestrian safety advocate.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is going in-depth on "Pedestrian Dangers" and what’s being done to reduce them. Watch the special report, Thursday at 6:00 p.m.