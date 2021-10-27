‘Medicane’ storm tears through southern Italy, flooding towns and leaving cars strewn across streets

By Rob Picheta and Michael Guy, CNN

Southern Italy is bracing for two more days of devastating rain and flash flooding, as a ‘medicane’ storm that has deluged streets continues to barrel through the region.

Red warnings have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday on the island of Sicily and the region containing the city of Catania, which has already been pummeled by adverse weather throughout the week.

The storm is forecast to linger around the area until the weekend, with more rain expected.

It comes days before global leaders arrive in Rome, Italy’s capital, for a G20 summit. Climate concerns are high on the agenda at the event, which will be immediately followed by a critical COP26 meeting in Scotland.

The medicane — a hurricane-like storm system that formed over the Mediterranean Sea — has dumped one year’s worth of rain on the Linguaglossa region in the space of two days, according to climatological data in the nearby city of Catania.

The situation is “very critical,” Giuseppa Maria Spampinato, a government official based in Catania, told CNN on Tuesday. From the view of her office’s window, Spampinato said the main street in the city — Via Etnea — appeared completely flooded.

It will cause more heavy rainfall across Sicily and Calabria until Friday, with over 100mm of rain expected and up to 250mm possible in localized areas, according to forecasts.

Medicanes occur around twice a year, usually between September and December.

Catania’s mayor Salvo Pogliese ordered schools and public gardens remain closed on Tuesday due to the situation, according to Catania’s municipality website. Residents were also banned from stopping in areas that are subject to landslides and along the coastal road, because of the expected storms of “particular intensity.”

A man was found dead on Monday amid the floods, the head of the Civil Protection Agency in Sicily, Salvo Cocina, told Reuters. Searches were underway for other people and the country’s fire and rescue service said it has received hundreds of call outs.

This system is not expected to threaten the G20 talks in Rome, but adds further urgency to the ongoing effort of several countries to commit the world to tougher climate change targets.

Science shows that human-made climate change is making extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall, more frequent and intense. The climate crisis is also contributing to swings between drought and floods in many places, including parts of the United States, like California, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

As the Earth’s atmosphere gets warmer, it can hold more moisture, which is why the world is experiencing heavier bursts of rain that it historically has. But the climate crisis is also creating longer dry spells, or drought, which leaves land and soil so dry that it can’t absorb the rain as effectively as usual. This combination makes flooding more likely, and often more destructive.

