Albany County sheriff says forcible touching case against NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ‘solid’

The Albany County sheriff on Friday said information about a misdemeanor forcible touching allegation that his office had filed in an Albany court against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had been posted quicker than his office anticipated, catching him and the local district attorney by surprise.

But Sheriff Craig Apple told reporters he firmly believes his investigators’ case against Cuomo is “solid.”

Cuomo, a Democrat who resigned from his post in August after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment, is the subject of a misdemeanor charge in connection with an alleged incident at the governor’s mansion on December 7, 2020.

Apple said his office filed paperwork with Albany City Court that came back “at a relatively accelerated rate.”

“We thought the documents were going to be reviewed. We weren’t expecting a five-minute turnaround,” Apple said at a news conference. “We filed the paperwork looking for which process we should follow: would they want to issue a criminal arrest warrant or a criminal summons?”

Apple said he had a meeting scheduled with Albany County District Attorney David Soares that day and “would liked to have talked to the DA first.” Soares released a statement after the misdemeanor complaint was filed Thursday saying he was “surprised” to learn that a criminal complaint had been filed in court.

Apple said he also would have liked to talk to Cuomo’s attorney before the information was released.

“I don’t think those documents should have been released until after we had an arraignment,” he said.

Cuomo, who is expected to appear in court in Albany on November 17 to be arraigned and processed on the charge, has not yet been served the summons, the sheriff said.

The former governor has repeatedly denied the allegations of sexual misconduct against him, allowing that he made mistakes, but always insisting that the more serious accusations were untrue.

The woman, whose name has been redacted from court documents, filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office in August, and Apple said that over the past four months investigators have conducted a “very comprehensive and methodical investigation” with hundreds of documents, search warrants and interviews with the victim and other witnesses.

“We have a solid case. Our investigative staff did a marvelous job,” he said. “They took a very high-profile investigation they methodically broke it down.”

Apple reiterated that his office’s investigation is separate from an investigation by Soares’ office, but that it is not uncommon for a sheriff’s office not to consult with a local district attorney for a misdemeanor case.

“If we consulted with the DA on every single misdemeanor case there would be no justice in this county,” Apple said.

A spokesman for Cuomo called the sheriff’s motives “patently improper” and said the charge was politically motivated.

Apple, in response, said, “That’s ridiculous. We are an apolitical organization.”

“We do our investigations we’re a very professional agency. I took an oath, and we took a complaint. And we followed through with it and we did like every other police department and sheriff’s office should have done,” he added.

