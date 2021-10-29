European Parliament sues Commission over ‘failure’ to apply rule of law powers

By Kara Fox, CNN

The European Parliament has filed a lawsuit against the European Commission — the bloc’s executive arm — over its “failure” to apply rule of law measures to member states.

“The @Europarl_EN’s legal service just submitted the lawsuit against the European Commission for failure to apply the rule of law mechanism to the Court of Justice,” EU Parliament President David Sassoli said in a tweet on Friday. “We now expect the @EU_Commission to act. Words have to be turned into deeds,” he said.

This is a developing story, more to come…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.