Gym sued for $3M after trainer arrested

By JEREMY FINLEY

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Three women are suing QNTM, a downtown gym, for $3 million, stating that it didn’t do enough to protect them one of the trainers.

That trainer, Nikko Glasper, faces criminal charges for stealing intimate photos from the women’s phones and taking pictures of them naked while they thought they were alone.

“They went to this gym to get help with body imaging to stay in shape. And now, what they have from it is a lifetime of potential emotional problems. That’s what they got in return for their VIP membership,” said Michael Pence, an attorney representing the women.

Pence said QNTM did not supervise or train employees to ensure the women were protected. Glapser is also being sued for invasion of privacy.

In a brief phone interview on October 7, Glasper told News4 Investigates that he’d done something wrong.

“The statement I make is I made terrible decisions. And I stand to know that I did something wrong. But I also would like for everyone to know the character/person that I am – and to say that these crimes – as they were done – are terrible things, but I am not a terrible human,” Glasper said.

Neither Glasper nor a spokesperson for QNTM responded to our request for comment by our deadline.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.