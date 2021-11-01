Read: Transcripts of Supreme Court oral arguments over Texas’ abortion law

The Supreme Court grappled with the abortion issue for nearly three hours on Monday, hearing two challenges to the Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks.

The first case, Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, was brought by abortion providers. The second was brought by President Joe Biden’s Justice Department against the state of Texas.

View the transcripts for each case below:

