Team, lacking healthy players, forfeits rest of season

By Rob Polansky

DERBY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Derby High School forfeited the remainder of its football schedule due to the number of eligible healthy players available.

The Derby Athletic Department issued a news release about it on Sunday.

“Per CIAC guidance if unable to in good faith to reschedule postponed contests you must forfeit those contests,” the department said. “Thus, Derby will be forfeiting its remaining varsity contests this season vs. Oxford, Seymour, Ansonia, Gilbert and Shelton due to the current number of eligible healthy players.”

The department said the team would continue to train and get healthy. It is eyeing a scrimmage return vs. Ansonia on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at Derby High School.

he game is scheduled to be senior night for both the football and cheerleading teams.

School officials said they appreciated the guidance from the CIAC and the understanding of athletic directors and coaches of the schools impacted by the forfeit.

“Athletic administration and coaching staff are finalizing details now for a second scrimmage prior to Thanksgiving,” the department said. “The season will conclude with the fall season sports awards ceremony where all fall sports teams will be honored for their participation, team accolades, special player awards and recognition and varsity letters on Nov. 30 at Derby High School.”

The department said it hopes to come back better and stronger for the 2022 season.

