Aaron Rodgers announces he’s taking a portion of his salary in Bitcoin

    GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is ending his John Wick-inspired Halloween with an unusual announcement.

He told his social media followers Sunday night that he’ll be taking a “large portion” of his NFL salary in Bitcoin.

He posted the following on social media:

I’m excited about Bitcoin because I believe it’s the future of money: it’s valuable, super secure, and no one can mess with it. That’s why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today.

Bitcoin is new & the concept can be intimidating, so to make Bitcoin more accessible to my own fans I’m giving out a total of $1 million in btc now too. Just drop your $cashtag, use #PaidInBitcoin and follow @CashApp now for a chance to own some for yourself. #

Rodgers says he’ll be giving away $1-million worth of the cryptocurrency to fans until next Monday.

Just reply to his Twitter or Instagram posts with #PaidInBitcoin to qualify.

