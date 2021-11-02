Beloved bus driver dies after early morning crash in North Carolina; 4 students transported to hospitals

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Henderson County school officials say a school bus driver has passed away after a school bus crash Tuesday morning.

Officials say, Tina Gordon, 53, was a bus driver from East Henderson High and had been part of the HCPS system for 10 years.

The four students on the bus at the time of the crash have been transported for observation and evaluation to local hospitals.

We are exceedingly sad to confirm that after a bus accident early this morning, Henderson County Public Schools lost one of our beloved bus drivers from East Henderson High. Tina Gordon, 53, has been part of the HCPS Family for 10 years, and our hearts are heavy as we mourn her loss. At approximately 6:50 a.m., an East Henderson High / Flat Rock Middle bus transporting 4 students flipped over off of Green River Road in Zirconia. The NC Highway Patrol, EMS, and HCPS staff responded to the scene, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

While on the scene, first responders determined that Ms. Gordon was deceased, and next of kin notifications have been made. The cause of Ms. Gordon’s death is still unknown at this time.

The school system says the district’s Crisis Response Teams are employed at the schools affected by this tragic crash and will be available to support students and staff in our school communities.

