Explosions heard near hospital in Kabul

By Ehsan Popalzai, Mahsoud Popalzai and Mia Alberti

Two blasts have been heard near a military hospital in Kabul, an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman said in a tweet Tuesday.

“An explosion happened at the door of Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Military (400-bed) hospital. Special forces have arrived at the scene. The explosion produced casualties, details will be shared later,” spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty tweeted.

It was unclear if there were fatalities.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

