Bucking Manchin, House puts paid leave back in budget bill

By LISA MASCARO. MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House say that paid family and medical leave will be placed back into their $1.75 trillion social and environmental spending bill. Bill text set to be released Wednesday is expected to include four weeks of paid time off for people to recover from major illness, childbirth or to care for family members, according to people familiar with the legislation who requested anonymity to discuss it. Democrats have also agreed on a provision to lower pharmaceutical drug costs for most Americans. The plan would cap out-of-pocket Medicare costs to $2,000 and lower insulin prices.