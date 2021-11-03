Gas leak near Desert Hot Springs High School

Cal Fire officials said that they were on the scene of a gas leak Wednesday morning.

This is on the 11000 block of Bald Eagle Lane in Desert Hot Springs, near Desert Hot Springs High School.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place, but no homes are being evacuated at this time.

Fire officials called it a "major gas leak" but said that it is unknown what caused it. They received the call around 10:20 a.m.

Desert Hot Springs Police have been called to the scene to help with traffic control.

SoCal Gas is on scene and is working to fix the leak.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the newest developments.