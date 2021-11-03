Low-income housing in Hawaii in scarce supply, especially for the disabled

By Kristen Consillio

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV) — A shortage of low-income housing in Hawaii is one of the biggest challenges in getting people off the streets. But it’s even more difficult to find a home for those who are homeless and disabled.

Daniel Crawford’s been living on the streets of his hometown of Wahiawa for most of his life when he’s not incarcerated.

After years of drugs and crime, he’s now 55 and in a wheelchair — and hoping to turn his life around.

“Incarcerated and getting homeless all the time’s been really, really bad,” he said. “I’m done with all that.”

Outreach worker Kara England found him in deteriorating health about a year ago living outside the Wahiawa Transit Center.

She’s the founder of The Radical Hale, a nonprofit aiming to end homelessness.

She’s worked to get him medical attention and to apply for subsidized housing. Crawford finally received a low-income housing voucher, but is still waiting for a landlord.

“It does take a long time — well additional time — because we need to find a landlord that has ADA-approved units,” England said.

But without enough landlords willing to rent to homeless people, the state’s facing a huge obstacle in solving the growing crisis.

Even more so when it comes to people like Crawford.

“I truly believe people need a second chance. They deserve a second, sometimes three four times,” she added. “We all make mistakes.”

Advocates say negative stereotypes and fear of the unknown are holding back many landlords from renting to the homeless. But they’re calling on landlords to take a chance on people in need, especially the most vulnerable.

“A second chance would be great,” Crawford said. “I feel like I still get hope. Living the rest of my life out in a good … normal way.”

For now, a Wahiawa landlord’s let Crawford temporarily stay in a roach-infested makeshift garage with no electricity and running water. He uses a wooden box as his toilet and showers outside with a hose.

He said it’s still better than being out on the streets. But he’d like to step up to another level of housing, if a landlord will have him.

