Oregon fire department gets specialized rescue boat

By Fox 12 Staff

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A new Clackamas Fire boat is expected to help increase response capabilities on the waters.

The boat is called an SJX, sits at 21-feet long and is designed to navigate waters as shallow as two inches.

The Clackamas Fire Swift Water Rescue Team, a team of highly trained firefighters who respond to water-related emergencies using advanced rescue techniques and equipment, have also been trained on the new boat which is now in service. The boat will be housed at station #19 in Damascus.

The team also participates as part of the Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium – a group of water rescue professionals from different fire departments, law enforcement agencies and districts in Clackamas County.

Clackamas Fire submitted for a SPIRE grant back in 2018 which was used to increase emergency infrastructure as well as emergency response. Emergency response was the second phase of the funding process which helped in the purchase of the specialized boat.

Although purchased by the State of Oregon, Clackamas Fire is responsible for maintenance, staffing and response.

