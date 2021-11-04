Braves win World Series with two Vanderbilt alums

By Danielle Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — For many Tennesseans, the Atlanta Braves has always been a favorite baseball team in their lives. For long-time fan, Justin Davis, the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series meant a lot for the team he’s been cheering for since he was a little boy. “I mean it’s a long time coming. I mean it’s been since 95’ since the braves won a world series so it’s definitely nice to see them back into the limelight and it’s cool,” Davis said.

Davis is also a Vanderbilt baseball team fan. He says he was glad to witness two former Commodore’s Dansby Swanson and Kyle Wright win the title together. “Of course seeing Dansby who played at Vanderbilt making some big plays, got the final out, hit a big home run and then Kyle Wright he also pitched in a previous game and he had good outings so that was really good to see,” said Davis.

Jason Martin talks sports with Ramon Foster on 1045 TheZone and is on Fox Sports Radio Show. “There’s nothing that says sports more in my life than the Atlanta Braves and there was nothing I was able to bond more with my dad, with my grandparents over,” Martin said.

Vanderbilt’s Baseball Coach, Tim Corbin, tweeted out a picture Wednesday of Wright and Swanson sporting their new championship gear and smiles. “You saw two guys that played and overlapped almost won together, winning the world series together I think is an awesome story and it’s a huge tribute to Tim Corbin and what Vanderbilt has built,” Martin said.

It’s a win, win situation for this franchise that’s just more than 200 miles down the road. “They spent the whole time honoring Hank Aaron and for it to be that year that they overcome all of these other obstacles and challenges. And then to actually cash in and win the World Series sometimes Hollywood can’t write a script better than real life and I felt like that’s kind of what happened this year,” Martin said.

Dansby Swanson cap worn in Game Six is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

