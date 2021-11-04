North Carolina deputies ask for tips after dog found wandering the streets with mouth taped shut

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Henderson County deputies are asking for help finding information after a dog was found with its mouth taped in the Edneyville community.

Authorities say on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the pup was found running around the Edneyville community, looking for help. Fortunately, he was found by someone who was able to loosen the tape and call animal enforcement officers.

Now, deputies are asking for help identifying the person(s) responsible for taping the dogs mouth shut.

Authorities say they have identified the owner of the dog and that the owner is not a suspect in the case.

The dog suffered no serious injuries and has been reunited with its owner.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Brezillac at 828-694-3131 or use the Submit A Tip feature on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

