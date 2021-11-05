Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:40 AM

Kansas City woman convicted in connection with triple murder from 2019

By Zoe Brown

Click here for updates on this story

    JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Kansas City woman has been convicted in connection with a shooting that left three people dead in 2019.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 37-year-old Lynnsey D. Jones was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.

A jury found her guilty late Thursday. She will be sentenced at a later date.

According to court records, officers went to the area of E. 45th Street and S. Benton Avenue after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots. There, they found three people dead.

Jones was taken into custody at the scene.

A gun was found in a vehicle that she had been seen getting into on the passenger side.

Another suspect was also taken into custody. Currently, a second defendant is awaiting trial in connection with this case.

KCTV5’s Emily Rittman reported on this case back when it happened.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content