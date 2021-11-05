Local boy diagnosed with brain tumor, fighting for his life at St. Jude Hospital

A local family received devastating news when doctors told them their son was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Baby Nathan Johnson is currently being treated at St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee after recently undergoing brain surgery to remove the tumor.

He has been in the ICU for several days now.

News Channel 3's Madison Weil is speaking with the boy's parents as they provide an update on his condition and ask for the community's support during this difficult time. You can hear their story and learn how you can help at 6 p.m. on-air and online.

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the boy's unexpected medical expenses.