Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:44 AM

Video shows teen dancing on Milwaukee police squad car outside high school

By CBS 58 Newsroom

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are responding to an Instagram video showing a teenager dancing on top of one of their squad cars. It happened Thursday, Nov. 5 outside Washington High School.

A fight broke out at the school late Thursday morning — a video of the teen dancing was apparently taken while officers were dealing with that situation.

The person ran off once police noticed him.

MPD said in a statement Friday, “We will continue to work with MPS and campus security to ensure students have a safe and successful learning environment.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content