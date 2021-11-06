Video shows teen dancing on Milwaukee police squad car outside high school

By CBS 58 Newsroom

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are responding to an Instagram video showing a teenager dancing on top of one of their squad cars. It happened Thursday, Nov. 5 outside Washington High School.

A fight broke out at the school late Thursday morning — a video of the teen dancing was apparently taken while officers were dealing with that situation.

The person ran off once police noticed him.

MPD said in a statement Friday, “We will continue to work with MPS and campus security to ensure students have a safe and successful learning environment.”

