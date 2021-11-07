Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir win 2021 New York City Marathon

By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Albert Korir of Kenya won the men’s race in New York City Marathon, and Peres Jepchirchir, also of Kenya, won the women’s competition.

Korir finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 22 seconds, and Jepchirchir came in at 2 hours, 22 minutes and 39 seconds, according to the New York Road Runners.

About 30,000 people were registered to take part in today’s event, the 50th New York Marathon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

