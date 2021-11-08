Adele debuts new song ‘Hold On’ in Amazon holiday ad

By Marianne Garvey

Adele debuted a new song, “Hold On,” ahead of the release of her latest album, “30.”

The song can be heard in an Amazon holiday commercial that shows a young girl walking through a subway station and then into the light to her school friends. She is also seen studying and sitting alone on a park bench.

A voiceover says, “In other news, cases of anxiety in young adults are rising as experts warn of the effects on well-being caused by the pandemic.”

“I swear to God i’m such a mess, the harder I try I regret / Every day feels like the road I’m on, might just open up and swallow me whole. Let time be patient / Let pain be gracious / Just hold on, just hold on / I will survive,” Adele sings.

This is the second song the singer is releasing from the new album. She released “Easy On Me” last month.

The full album will be released on Nov. 19.

