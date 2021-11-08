January 6 committee issues 6 subpoenas to top Trump campaign associates, including Michael Flynn and John Eastman

By Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill announced Monday it is issuing six additional subpoenas to top Trump campaign associates as it continues to seek testimony and documents from key witnesses in the sweeping probe.

With this round of subpoenas, the committee is targeting top individuals from former President Trump’s reelection campaign who the panel says were involved in promoting the lie that the presidential election was stolen.

The six subpoenas are going to:

Trump 2020 campaign manager William Stepien

Former senior adviser to the campaign Jason Miller

John Eastman, an attorney who helped craft Trump’s argument that the election was stolen

Michael Flynn, who was involved in meeting about how the Trump campaign wanted to promote the lie that the election was stolen

Angela McCallum, national executive assistant to former President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign

Bernard Kerik, who participated in a meeting at the Willard Hotel centered around overturing election results.

All six individuals are being asked to supply the committee with documents on November 23, with depositions scheduled spanning the last week of November into mid December.

“In the days before the January 6th attack, the former President’s closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes,” Select Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement. “The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all.”

Thompson added: “The Select Committee expects all witnesses to cooperate with our investigation as we work to get answers for the American people, recommend changes to our laws that will strengthen our democracy, and help ensure nothing like January 6th ever happens again.”

This is the first round of subpoenas issued by the committee since the House asked the Department of Justice to pursue criminal contempt charges against Trump ally Steve Bannon for defying his congressional order to appear and provide testimony.

The Justice Department has not yet indicated whether prosecutors will pursue an indictment against Bannon.

On Friday, former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark stonewalled the committee, appearing before the panel pursuant to a subpoena but declining to answer questions posed to him, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

This story has been updated with additional developments Monday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.